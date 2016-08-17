UW Libraries Conservation Lab

The 13 libraries on the UW Seattle campus contain more knowledge, books and archives than many city libraries. Their books are handled and read each and every day, year after year. What happens when some of those precious books need repairs? In this UW 360 story, meet the skilled staff in the UW Libraries Conservation Department and learn about the specialized work they do preserving these rare and one-of-a-kind books.

Justin Johnson, senior conservator, University Libraries, UW

Stephanie Lamson, head of preservation services, University Libraries, UW

